Bihar: Policeman arrested for extorting money from truck driver in Bhagalpur, action taken after video went viral

A video of truck recovery in Bhagalpur quickly went viral on social media, in which a policeman is collecting money from the truck driver. For the past few days, the district police has taken cognizance of the video of illegal extortion going viral and found a Home Guard jawan guilty and arrested him and sent him to jail.

Video of recovery from truck driver goes viral

Illegal extortion on the roads in Bhagalpur got the police brutally beaten up once again. A video went viral on social media in which a policeman is extorting money from a truck driver. Senior police officers took the matter seriously and the video was presented before them. The investigation of the matter was started.

Policeman was marked

In the investigation, it was found that the video going viral is of the bypass located in Industrial Area (Zeromile) Police Station area of ​​Bhagalpur Police District. About two weeks ago, someone captured this video on the phone. It was seen in the video that a policeman is demanding money from the driver in the name of passing the truck. The home guard jawan and the truck driver who took the money have been identified.

Bihar: A young man was shot dead after being called in the garden in Bhagalpur, after five months Sehra was about to adorn his head

home guard jawan arrested

On the instructions of senior police officers, the driver registered a case against the accused home guard jawan at Zeromile police station. After which he was arrested and sent to jail. When the investigation was done, the accused jawan turned out to be from Zeromile police station.

home guard jawan sent to jail

The truck driver is a resident of Supaul district. When the inquiry was made, the allegation was found to be true. After which the accused jawan was arrested and sent to jail. In the case, the police has neither disclosed the name of the driver who lodged the complaint nor the home guard jawan who was sent to jail.