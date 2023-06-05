Bihar Police’s campaign against illegal sand mining, seized 53 lakh CFT sand and 1772 vehicles, fined Rs 98 crore

Bihar Police seized 53 lakh CFT sand and 1772 vehicles in a special campaign against illegal sand mining in 35 days. At the same time, during this time the police has recovered a fine of more than Rs 98 crore 25 lakh. This campaign was run from 22 April to 27 May. During this, the police conducted 2418 raids, in which 570 people were arrested while registering 497 FIRs. This information was given by Jitendra Singh Gangwar, ADG, Police Headquarters in a press conference on Monday.

Special campaign is being run against illegal mining in eight districts

The ADG said that a special campaign is being run against illegal mining in eight districts. First of all, the campaign started in six districts of Patna, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Vaishali, Saran and Kaimur from April 22, for which one company of additional force was deputed. After that, on May 9, a campaign has been started in Aurangabad and Nawada districts also by deputing one company each of the armed forces. The third phase of the campaign against illegal mining is still going on. He said that all district SPs have been instructed to confirm and conduct raids as soon as the information is received.

Compared to the first phase, the campaign of the second phase has gained more momentum.

Compared to the first phase, the campaign of the second phase has increased more rapidly. Compared to the first phase campaign from April 22 to May 8, 218 percent more sand has been seized in the second phase campaign from May 9 to May 27, while the amount of fine has also increased by 442 percent. Apart from this, an increase of 75 to 140 percent has been recorded in raids, FIRs and arrests. Kaimur district remained at the forefront in sand confiscation, while in case of vehicle confiscation, arrest and amount of fine, maximum action was taken in Saran.

