Bihar Politics: Former IPS officer BK Singh boarded Mukesh Sahni’s boat, know why he took membership

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Brajkishore Singh (IPS Officer BK Singh Joins VIP) along with his supporters took membership of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on Monday. VIP chief and former minister Mukesh Sahni (Mukesh Sahni) got Singh the membership of the party. On this occasion, Singh presented an 85-year-old sword made of Ashtadhatu to Sahni.

Addressing the meeting organized at the party office, Sahni has also given the sword to fight the battle across politics as soon as he accepted the membership of the party. He said that earlier people thought that VIP party was only a party of Nishads. But, now this thinking has to be changed.

People from the general category who are in favor of social justice and working for the upliftment of the poor are welcome in the VIP party. Sahni said that the way VIP is getting people’s support, its result will be seen in the coming days.

Here, after taking membership of VIP, Singh thanked Sahni and said that till now he used to serve the people of Delhi as an officer of Delhi Police, now he will serve the people of Bihar. He said that there is no much difference between Sahni ji’s work and speaking, he also does what he says. That is why we took membership of his party. Assuring the leaders and workers of VIP, he said that he will not back down from any responsibility.