Bihar Politics: Is the Bihar government tapping the phones of the MLAs? Sushil Modi made serious allegations

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said that it is clear from the heated debate between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD Legislative Councilor Sunil Kumar Singh that mutual distrust between RJD and JDU has deepened. If the Chief Minister knows who is in contact with whom and what has been talked to whom, then it seems that the phones of the MLAs are being tapped and everything is being monitored through the intelligence department.

RJD people won the election on the face of Lalu Prasad

Sushil Modi said that 11 months after the formation of the Grand Alliance government, neither Nitish Kumar is acceptable to RJD nor JDU is acceptable to hand over power to Tejashwi Yadav. The people of RJD win elections on the face of Lalu Prasad and the people of JDU on the votes of BJP and the face of PM Modi. None of the two major parties forming the government has won the election on the face of Nitish Kumar.

Never retaliated against Sunil Singh: Sushil Modi

Sushil Modi said that we may have differences with MLC Sunil Singh, but for 27 years he has been trusted by Lalu Prasad. He never turned back. He said how Nitish Kumar can question the integrity of a person like Sunil Singh, who is ranked among unreliable leaders.

Bihar Politics: Lalu Yadav gave different advice to Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar and Sunil Singh, know what he said

BJP will march to the assembly on July 13

Here, BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary said that in the monsoon session, BJP MLA-MLC will continue to raise corruption and RJD’s promise of giving jobs to 10 lakh people. On these issues, the BJP is going to hold an assembly march on July 13, in which lakhs of people will take to the streets to oppose the Bihar government.

