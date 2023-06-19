Bihar Politics: Jitan Ram Manjhi may withdraw support from Grand Alliance today, sought time to meet Governor

Senior leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (WE), former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi may withdraw his support from the Grand Alliance today. It is being told that he has sent a letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday. In this, an appointment has been sought on Monday. They can hand over the letter of withdrawal of support from the Grand Alliance to the Governor on Monday. During this, the four MLAs of the party including Manjhi and Santosh Suman, who recently resigned from the ministerial post, will also be present. Here, on May 19, a meeting of our National Executive has been organized at the party office. After the meeting, former CM Manjhi and former minister Santosh Suman will leave for Delhi. Both are likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.

We wanted to be in the Grand Alliance: Santosh Manjhi

Former Minister and National President of the party, Dr. Santosh Suman said that we wanted to be in the Grand Alliance. But now wherever we live, we will struggle on the road. The government was also worried about the Poor Sampark Yatra. In a democracy, it is a mean thing to call parties a shop. Responding to Nitish Kumar’s espionage talk, Santosh Suman said that where there is mistrust, this type of thing happens. They were pressurizing us to merge the Hindustani Awam Morcha. We, our workers and party members were not ready for this. In such a situation it was not possible for us to stay with them.

Not educated, need someone to touch feet

Let us inform that before this our chief national spokesperson Shyam Sundar Sharan has made a direct attack on Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. He said that those people do not like educated Dalit and very backward class youth. They want someone who touches their feet. These people made a plan to destroy the party so that the leadership of Santosh Manjhi could not flourish under the conspiracy.

