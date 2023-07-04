Bihar Politics: Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son got Y-Plus category security, recently joined NDA

Bihar Politics: Dr. Santosh Suman Manjhi, son of Jitan Ram Manjhi and National President of Hindustani Awam Morcha, has been given Y-Plus category security by the Central Government. Let us tell you that Hindustan Awam Morcha (Hindustan Front) had recently left the Grand Alliance and joined the NDA. In such a situation, increasing the security of Santosh Manjhi is being seen as political. However, this is not the first time that a politician has been given Y-plus category security.

Tejashwi had claimed to become CM in ten days

National President of Hindustani Awam Morcha Santosh Manjhi had recently claimed that Rashtriya Janata Dal is also working like in Maharashtra. Must have played in 5 to 10 days and RJD will play it. Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister in 10 days. He said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is distraught that’s why he is meeting his MLAs. He did not meet anyone in two and a half years and now he is meeting all the MPs and MLAs by calling and calling.

