Bihar Politics: Lalu Yadav gave different advice to Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar and Sunil Singh, know what he said

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav have given advice to state Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar and Legislative Councilor Sunil Singh from their respective levels. Told Prof. Chandrasekhar that he should focus on his department. Full care will be taken of their honor. Also, sources reveal that the RJD supremo has told Sunil Singh that he should refrain from giving misleading statements. Do not give any such statement, due to which confusion will arise in the Grand Alliance. This advice was given to both of them separately in a very personal conversation.

RJD does not want a rift in the Grand Alliance

According to political experts, Prof Chandrashekhar has already met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. On Monday, his dialogue is being told with Tejashwi Yadav. Here, the top leadership of RJD has tried to handle the controversy in its own style. At present, RJD does not want any rift in the Grand Alliance till the 2024 elections.

We are with RJD and Lalu Prasad till death: Sunil Kumar Singh

Here, Legislative Council member Sunil Kumar Singh did not give any answer to the questions asked by the journalists after leaving the Grand Alliance meeting. He clearly said that our leaders are RJD national president Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav. He clearly said that those who have been authorized to give the statement. Only that person will give the statement. For this reason, now we will neither say yes nor no. Answering the questions of journalists, he said that he travels in the country and abroad. We also post on social media and it seems that someone is taking wrong advantage of our post, then we delete it immediately. We are and will remain with RJD and Lalu Prasad till death.

Lalu Yadav reprimanded the leaders who made controversial statements, forgetting small things and instructed them to focus on 2024(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00t9jNSO9_o)