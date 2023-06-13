Bihar Politics: Our National Executive meeting will be held in Patna on June 18, know what will be discussed

Patna. After the resignation of National President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum) Dr. Santosh Suman from the post of Minister, a meeting of the National Working Committee will be organized on behalf of the Hum party on June 18 in Patna for further strategy. Party’s national spokesperson Amarendra Kumar Tripathi told that the current developments will be discussed in the meeting. Further strategy will be prepared in this. At the same time, Chief National Spokesperson Shyam Sundar Sharan said that the party will emerge more strongly.

The merger proposal came from JDU: Dr. Santosh Suman

On the other hand, after resigning from the post of minister, HAM’s national president Dr. Santosh Suman said that the existence of our party was in danger. To save the existence, we left the jungle and got saved from the lion. He said that a proposal had come from JDU to merge the party, which we rejected. Said that if JDU and RJD do not consider us as a party, then how will they remain in the Grand Alliance. Regarding the timing of resignation, he said that sometimes the time comes even without calling. On the question of going to NDA, he said that at present there is no such thing. But, nothing can be said on who, when and where he will meet on the way. Said that he will wait and watch the strategy of the Grand Alliance.

Nitish became PM, Tejashwi has the ability to lead the state: Dr. Santosh Suman

Dr. Santosh Suman said that he wants Nitish Kumar to become the Prime Minister of the country. Nitish has done a lot for the development of Dalits and OBCs. He has a personal relationship with my family. He will respect him for the rest of his life. If it becomes clear about making Nitish the Prime Minister, then he will support unconditionally. Will not contest elections on a single seat. Said that Tejashwi has the ability to lead the state. Tejashwi is struggling.

