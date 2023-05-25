Bihar Politics: ‘We are not Jai Shri Ram wale but ..’ Anand Mohan, who became active on the political field, demanded this..

Anand Mohan News: Former MP Anand Mohan has now become completely political after being released from jail. Anand Mohan has announced that he is going to organize a huge public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Patna in November this year. At the same time, Vaishali’s former MP Lovely Anand and her husband cum former MP Anand Mohan also came to participate in a yagya ceremony in Muzaffarpur. During this, while talking to the media, Anand Mohan also made political statements. Anand Mohan started the discussion of Sita and Ram.

What a taunt on the BJP?

Former MP Anand Mohan spoke to the media and said that he is not from Jai Shri Ram’s party but Siyaram’s. In a way, it is being seen as an indirect jibe at the BJP. On the other hand, Anand Mohan said that Shri Ram is incomplete without Mother Sita and in this context, he demanded to build a grand temple of Mother Sita in Bihar.

Mother Sita’s demand for a temple in Sitamarhi

Anand Mohan said that if a grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, then a grand temple of Mother Sita should also be built in Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi, Bihar. Anand Mohan said that he will fight as long as he has to fight for this.

Please inform that Anand Mohan Gopalganj’s then DM G Krishnaiah was in jail in the murder case. Recently, the Bihar government changed the jail rules and Anand Mohan got its benefit along with other prisoners and he could be released. The dispute related to this is still going on in the court. Meanwhile, now Anand Mohan has become active in the areas. Recently he had also visited Saharsa and now his Patna rally in November is likely to heat up the political atmosphere.