Bihar Politics: Will Jitan Ram Manjhi go with NDA? Can announce on June 18

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi made a public statement for the first time on Wednesday after the resignation of HAM national president Santosh Suman from the post of Bihar government minister. He said that we will do a new experiment in politics. When we formed the party, it was being told that I do not have money. Because of this the party will not be able to run. But today the party is still running and we have four MLAs.

Decision on June 18 with whom to contest elections

Talking to reporters in Nalanda, he said that with whom he will contest elections, he will decide on June 18. Nitish Kumar is PM material. Everyone will listen to Nitish as the Prime Minister only then something will happen. We are neither with Nitish Kumar now nor in the Grand Alliance. Said that we were ready to accept all the things of Nitish Kumar except party merger. I was also sad that instead of the Chief Minister, I was being asked to meet Vijay Chowdhary regarding any matter.

We come from a society that carves mountains and makes way, will make way in politics too: Santosh Suman

After resigning, HAM’s national president Dr. Santosh Suman did not reveal his address even on Wednesday. From the day of his resignation, the next day his stance was a bit hot against the Grand Alliance. He retaliated on the statement of the leaders of the Grand Alliance on the resignation. He said that I had not petitioned anyone to become an MLC. Looking at our strength, I was made MLC. We come from that society, which makes way by ripping the mountain. We will also make a way in politics. Expensive goods are available in big shops. A little cheaper goods are available in a small shop, but the number of poor people is more near the small shop. For the time being, he refused to join the NDA. He said that the party was being pressurized to merge with JDU, due to which the decision to resign had to be taken. The strategy will be prepared after the next meeting.

Bihar Politics: Our National Executive meeting will be held in Patna on June 18, know what will be discussed

Tickets were offered to Gaya Lok Sabha seat and all MLAs: Jyoti Manjhi

HAM party MLA Jyoti Manjhi said that there was pressure to merge the party with JDU. For this, Gaya Lok Sabha seat was asked to be given to the party. Along with this, there was an offer to make all the present MLAs of the party the candidate of the Grand Alliance. It was also said that a ministerial post has already been given. There was talk of merger even when the problems of the region were discussed.

