Bihar: Polytechnic students accused of molestation, local people thrashed them fiercely

Bihar News: In Bihar’s Darbhanga, there is an allegation of molestation on the students of Government Polytechnic College located in Kedarabad of University Police Station area. After this, the incident of fight between the student and the local people has come to the fore on Thursday. The local people allege that the students molest. People say that he is deeply troubled by the incident of disturbance by the students. Police was informed about the fight with the students. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot.

Police pacified the matter

The police pacified the matter as soon as they reached the spot. Along with this, the police camped on the spot. It is being told that the police of many police stations reached the spot. Local people say that many incidents are carried out by the students of Polytechnic. The local says that the students create nuisance here, due to which everyone is in a lot of trouble. The morale of the students has increased a lot.

students thrashed people

According to the local people, the boys molest the girl students. Along with this, they also behave indecently with the local people. Because of this, the atmosphere here has become disturbed. The fight between the local people and the students has been pacified by the police. It is being told that the students have beaten up the local. Along with this, the local people have also thrashed the students fiercely. At the same time, according to people, they face a lot of trouble due to the antics of the students. At the same time, after this ruckus, the police is currently alert. Along with this, she is also doing camps on the spot.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

