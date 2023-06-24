Bihar: Pregnant woman crushed to death by tanker in Saharsa, child came out of stomach during accident, condition critical

In a horrific road accident in Saharsa, a woman riding a bike died while her newborn baby was badly injured. A pregnant woman was on her way to see a doctor when she was hit by a tanker and died after being run over by the tanker. During this accident, the child came out of the woman’s stomach. The child is being treated in the hospital.

bike rider woman died

A woman riding a bike died after being hit by an oil-laden tanker near Rahua Chowk on Saharsa-Supaul main road of Bihra police station area. And the young man and the newborn child have been injured. The local people sent him in an ambulance to Saharsa Sadar Hospital.

Oil tanker trampled

According to the information received, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Kedli village of Navahatta police station area, was going back home after showing the pregnant woman to the doctor. As soon as he reached Rahua Chowk by bike, an oil tanker from Saharsa lost control and hit the bike. Both the young man and the woman sitting on the bike came under its grip.

baby came out of woman’s womb

In this incident, the woman Lovely Kumari died on the spot. And the bike rider was badly injured. As soon as the accident happened, the child came out of the woman’s womb, which is alive. As soon as the information about this incident came, a crowd of villagers gathered. Everyone surrounded the tanker. Immediately the police and ambulance were called.

The injured youth and child were sent to the hospital

The injured youth and child have been sent to Saharsa by ambulance. The body of the woman was seized there. A huge crowd of people gathered at the spot of the incident. Police reached the spot and controlled the crowd. Police started trying to take the dead body into custody and send it for postmortem. The tanker has been taken into custody by the police.