Bihar: Preparation for big banquet at Rabri residence, know why RJD supremo Lalu Yadav is suddenly giving party

Regarding the meeting of the Legislature in Bihar and the Lok Sabha elections 2024, where on one hand the political heat has increased a lot. Meanwhile, news is coming that a big banquet is being organized at Rabri residence. It is being told that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav) is being done by. Lalu is organizing a feast on the birth of his granddaughter. However, the dates of this grand celebration have not been announced yet. But it is understood that this banquet can be organized after the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

Late dinner due to Lalu’s health

Tejashwi Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav)’s daughter was born on 27 March in Delhi. He was born on the sixth day of Chait Navratri. That’s why Lalu Yadav named the granddaughter Katyayani. On one hand there was happiness in the Lalu family due to the birth of Rajshree and Tejashwi’s daughter, on the other hand, everyone was worried due to the ill health of the RJD supremo. In such a situation, the feast could not be organized on the birth of Katyani. Lalu himself has announced in the RJD Legislature Party meeting regarding the banquet. Please tell that both Tejashwi Yadav’s wedding party and granddaughter’s party were deuces. In such a situation, it is understood that Lalu is now going to organize a big party.

The political meaning being extracted from the banquet

Lalu Yadav may be organizing a feast to celebrate the birth of his granddaughter. But the information is being interpreted as political. On behalf of BJP, there is continuous talk of break in JDU, RJD and Grand Alliance. In such a situation, Lalu will try to show the strength of the Grand Alliance by organizing this big party. In this banquet, MPs of constituent parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all ministers of Bihar government, MLAs, MLCs as well as big leaders and workers of Grand Alliance will be called.

