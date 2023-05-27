Bihar: Pretended to win lucky draw in shopping, then cheated two girl students preparing for NEET for Rs 1.79 lakh

Patna. Cyber ​​miscreants cheated two girl students preparing for NEET of Rs 1.79 lakh on the pretext of winning a lucky draw in online shopping. Both the students are residents of Pandasarai in Darbhanga and study in PG located at Anandpuri on Boring Road in Patna. Students Suman Saurya and Bhavna Dixit had ordered some clothes from a big online company on Friday. Two hours later, I got a call from an unknown girl, who introduced herself as the original head of an online shopping company.

The caller called Bhavna Dixit’s mobile and said that the two clothes you had bought were in a discount sale. You have received many offers and lucky draws. After this Bhavna said that my friend Suman Saurya has also made a purchase. After this, the caller asked for the booking ID of online shopping from both Bhavna and Suman.

After this asked for mobile number and Aadhaar card. After some time, a link came to the girl in the name of Lucky Draw, when she clicked it, the bumper lucky draw and the names of both were written in it. Seeing this, Bhavna and Suman thought that I was actually the winner of the lucky draw. After some time OTP came on both of their mobiles and both of them told the OTP to the girl who called. Shortly after telling the OTP, the message of money deduction came on both of their mobiles. Six times Rs 1.79 lakh was withdrawn from both their accounts.

Bihar: First made a phone call, then made a pornographic video with a woman’s photo and made it viral

Complaint on cybercrime portal, bank account got locked

Bhavna told that both of us informed about this to our relatives. After this, a complaint was lodged on the National Cyber ​​Crime Portal. Both called the bank manager in Darbhanga and got their account blocked. Due to the account being blocked, 11 thousand rupees were saved in Bhavna’s account, but full 90 thousand rupees were withdrawn from Suman’s account and 89 thousand rupees from Bhavna’s account. Bhavna told that the money was for Suman’s fee which was swindled by cyber-vicious.