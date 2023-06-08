Bihar: Professor came under the guise of cyber fraud, rejected the job offer and cheated four and a half lakhs in the name of enrollment

Muzaffarpur: The cases of cyber fraud and cheating are increasing continuously. Cyber ​​fraudsters and fraudsters are adopting different methods everyday. SKMCH professor Dr. Sujit Kumar has also become a victim of cyber fraud. Katihar Medical College has been cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh on the pretext of enrolling in MBBS. Dr. Sujit Kumar has accused two bank account holders in Sadar police station. The police is investigating the matter in a scientific manner.

Was offered a job of 3 lakh 80 thousand per month

In the application given in the police station, Dr. Sujit has told that a call was received on his mobile last day. The caller described himself as the Principal of Katihar Medical College. Also said that Dr. Sujit, while living in Narayan Medical College, had given interview for Associate Professor in the year 2017. On the basis of that you are being offered about three lakh 80 thousand rupees per month. On this, he rejected his offer by saying that he was in SKMCH. After this he was told that if there is any relative or other person who wants to do MBBS from Katihar Medical College, he can be enrolled. He will have to register by paying four and a half lakh rupees. So that his interview etc process can be done in front of BCECE in Patna. When he reached for the BCECE Patna interview, he was told that he had become a victim of fraud.

Bihar: A sweeper died of electrocution while cutting a slab in Darbhanga.

1.30 lakh cheated on the pretext of earning money by subscribing to YouTube channel

In another case of Muzaffarpur itself, Mehtab Alam, a resident of Majhauli Dharmdas of Sadar police station, has become a victim of cyber fraud. In order to earn money by subscribing to a YouTube channel, he became a victim of fraud. On several occasions, an amount of more than 1.30 lakh was sent to the accused of cyber fraud. When there was a demand for more money, then there was a feeling of cheating. He has registered an FIR in Sadar police station. A bank account holder has been accused in this.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBgIYeGuXSs) )muzaffarpur news