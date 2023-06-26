Bihar: Prohibition Department suspends Excise Inspector of Sherghati, case related to viral video

Complete prohibition is applicable in Bihar. But everyday liquor mafia finds some new way of smuggling. Often someone from the police and administration is supporting them in this. A similar video had gone viral in the past, in which Excise Inspector (Excise Inspector) of Sherghati in Gaya district, Fayaz Ahmed, was releasing a vehicle caught with liquor. Now while taking action in this viral video case, Fayaz Ahmed has been suspended. This action was taken on the instructions of Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, Secretary, Prohibition Products and Registration Department.

One lakh rupees bribe case

Krishna Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of the department said that a video related to the Excise Inspector had gone viral, in which his private driver was shown taking a bribe of about one lakh rupees in lieu of releasing the vehicle caught on charges of carrying liquor. After preliminary investigation, the inspector has been suspended for the time being. Other necessary action will be taken.

Video of driver of Sherghati excise station taking money viral

Here, in Sherghati itself, another case of taking bribe has come to light in the Prohibition Products and Registration Department. In fact, the video of the Scorpio driver of Sherghati Product Police Station taking money is becoming increasingly viral on social media. The driver is allegedly taking money in lieu of releasing the vehicle caught illegally with liquor. Meanwhile, someone made a video of him counting money and made it viral on social media. However, ‘Prabhat Khabar’ does not confirm this viral video.

In the viral video, the driver is in full glory and is seen reassuring the liquor mafia. Driver Tarkeshwar Sherghati has given his vehicle on rent in Excise Department. He himself has been working as a driver on that vehicle for the last several months.

There was a deal to leave the vehicle loaded with Mahua flowers

According to the information, on June 21, a pickup laden with Mahua flowers and liquor was caught by the excise department. During that time the driver Tarakeshwar was also present. He had made a deal with the liquor mafia to release the vehicle loaded with liquor and Mahua flowers for Rs 1.5 lakh. In lieu of this, sitting in the vehicle of liquor mafia, he took Rs 99,000 in cash, while Rs 1,000 was transferred online from mobile.