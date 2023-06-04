Bihar: Punishment announced after 10 years in Purnia’s double murder case, 35 convicts get life imprisonment

Bihar News: In the year 2013, a person was brutally killed by being surrounded on the middle of the road in Purnia. The criminals who came in herd did not stop here, but also attacked the house of the deceased and created a lot of loot. During this, the nephew of the person who was murdered was also beaten to death. Now after 10 years, the court has given its verdict in the murder case of Mohammad Kamaruddin and his nephew Musdar and a total of 35 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Verdict in 10 years old case

A court in Purnia has sentenced life imprisonment against 35 accused convicted in the murder of uncle-nephew 10 years ago. Along with this, fine has also been imposed. This case pertains to Begumpur village of Kenagar police station in the district, where this incident took place 10 years ago regarding a land dispute. This sentence has been pronounced by the court of Pancham Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev Ranjan Sahai. In this case, Case 39/2013 of Kengar police station was registered on the statement of Begumpur resident Zakir under Kennagar police station.

What was the matter..

In relation to the incident, it is said that on January 30, 2013 at seven in the morning Mohd. Kamruddin had gone to Lakhi Chowk to drink tea. As soon as he was returning home after drinking tea, more than three dozen people surrounded him and attacked him with sticks and sharp weapons. He was mercilessly thrashed and killed by stomping on his chest. He was rushed to the hospital in a hurry where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Looted in the house, killed the nephew

These accused went to his house and looted it. In the same sequence, some of the accused also beat and killed Musdar Alam, nephew of Kamruddin. The people who went to rescue were also thrashed due to which they were seriously injured. At the time of sentencing, all the accused were present through video conferencing.