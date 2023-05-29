Bihar: Raids, standards and work being done in many ultrasound centers including Paras Hospital and Indira IVF

Paras Hospital in Patna, the capital of Bihar (Paras Hospital) and Indira IVF (Indira IVF) Including about a dozen ultrasound centers are being raided by the District Health Department. On the instructions of the Chief Secretary, the team prepared by Patna DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh is conducting these raids. The standards, certificates and work of the ultrasound center are being checked by the team. Tell that a campaign is being run in the entire state after the order of the Chief Secretary. Under this, till now many illegal ultrasound centers have been sealed after taking action.

84 illegal sonography centers sealed in Muzaffarpur in 72 hours

In Muzaffarpur, a campaign of three to four days was conducted against illegal ultrasound centres. Here, three teams of medical officers and magistrates sealed 84 non-standard sonography centers in different areas of the district within 72 hours. The team of officials and magistrates reached the sonography centers running in Kanti, Katra, Kudhani, Mushari, Sahebganj, Sakra, Saraiya, Medical College and other areas of the city. Sonography centers were sealed when the operators did not submit all the documents related to standard operation. Civil Surgeon Dr. UC Sharma said that action is being taken on the instructions of the Director General. This sequence will continue. In the last three days, 84 sonography centers have been sealed.

Bihar: After the arrest of two teachers in Banka, three dozen more are on the radar of the police, the team taking information was caught in Tejparas Hospital

FIR will be registered on illegally running sonography center

The health department will file an FIR against the illegal sonography center running in the district. In the action going on for the last three days in the city, 84 sonography centers have been sealed so far. Many of these centers did not have registration till now. There were no doctors there to do sonography. The health department is in a mood to take serious action against such centres. Some were not renewed, from whom clarification is to be sought. The Child Welfare Commission had recently summoned the report related to feticide from the Health Department. On not getting its reply, the commission had asked to investigate and submit a report.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLN8PRD95MA)