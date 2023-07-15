Bihar Rail: DRM changed in Danapur, Sonpur and Samastipur divisions, Railway Board issued order

The DRMs of Danapur, Sonpur and Samastipur divisions of East Central Railway have been changed. On Saturday, the list of new DRMs of all the three divisions has been released by the Railway Board. According to the list, the new DRM of Danapur division will be Jayant Kumar Chowdhary. While Vivek Bhushan Sood has been made the new DRM in Sonpur division who will replace Neelmani. In this sequence, Vinay Srivastava has been posted in Samastipur division. Vinay will take over in place of Alok Agarwal.

Eclipse can take over as new DRM from Monday

Chief Public Relations Officer of Poomre, Virendra Kumar said that information about the deployment of new DRMs in several railway divisions across the country, including Danapur, Samastipur and Sonpur divisions of East Central Railway, has been issued by the Railway Board. The zone has received information from the Railway Board. Probably the new DRM can take over on Monday.

Prabhat Kumar can be given good responsibility in Northern Railway

On the other hand, the outgoing DRM Prabhat Kumar showed his talent by speeding up the construction work of electrification, cleanliness of stations and bridges on rivers etc. in Danapur Railway Division, timely timing of trains, successful operation and monitoring of labor and special trains. At the same time, according to sources, Prabhat Kumar can be given the responsibility of taking up a good position in Northern Railway.

Vinay Srivastava will be the new DRM of Samastipur Railway Division

Vinay Srivastava has been made the new DRM of Samastipur Railway Division. A notification in this regard has been issued on Saturday. Vinay Srivastava is coming from South Eastern Railway Kolkata. On the other hand, the outgoing DRM Alok Aggarwal has been kept waiting for posting.

Vivek Bhushan will be the new DRM of Sonpur Railway Division

Vivek Bhushan, deputed in RLDM, has been made the new DRM of Sonpur Railway Division. On the other hand, the outgoing DRM Neelmani of Sonpur division has been kept waiting for posting.

This is the new DRM

Jayant Kumar Chowdhary, new DRM of Danapur Mandal

Vivek Bhushan Sood, DRM of Sonpur Mandal

Vinay Srivastava, DRM of Samastipur Division

