Bihar Rail News: Railway changed the time and route of these summer special trains, see details...

Muzaffarpur: The route of two summer special trains of Bihar has been changed. It is being told that the route of Barauni-Yesvantpur-Barauni Special and Barauni-Udhna Special has been changed. Along with the route, their time table has also been changed. Let us tell you that instead of Mokama-Patna-Ara, the operation of these summer special trains will be through the changed route Hajipur-Patliputra-Ara. Poomre’s CPRO Virendra Kumar told that 05215/05216 Barauni-Yesvantpur-Barauni special will run via Muzaffarpur-Hajipur-Patliputra-Ara instead of Mokama-Patna-Ara.

There has been a change in time

Starting from June 27, 05216 Yesvantpur-Barauni special will reach Ara at 08.35 hrs and leave from here at 08.37 hrs to reach Patliputra at 09.30 hrs, Hajipur at 10.25 hrs, Muzaffarpur at 11.30 hrs and Samastipur at 12.30 hrs to reach Barauni at 14.00 hrs. Similarly, from July 01, 05215 Barauni-Yesvantpur special will leave Barauni at 13.20 hrs instead of 14.30 hrs, will leave Samastipur at 14.25 hrs, Muzaffarpur at 15.25 hrs, Hajipur at 16.35 hrs, Patliputra at 17.40 hrs, will reach Ara at 18.39 hrs and will depart from here at 18.41 hrs . The stoppage and timings between Arrah and Yesvantpur in up and down direction will remain the same.

There will be no stoppage in Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur and Patna now

09034/09033 Barauni-Yesvantpur-Barauni special will run via Hajipur-Patliputra-Ara instead of Mokama-Patna-Ara. 09033 Udhna-Barauni special leaving Yesvantpur from June 26 will reach Arrah at 21.45 hrs and leave from here at 21.47 hrs to reach Patliputra at 22.30 hrs, Hajipur at 23.20 hrs via Shahpur Patori and reach Barauni at 02.00 hrs. Similarly, from June 28, 09034 Barauni-Udhna special will leave Barauni at 11.00 hrs via Shahpur Patori, Hajipur at 13.00 hrs, Patliputra at 13.55 hrs, reach Ara at 15.05 hrs and will leave from there at 15.07 hrs. It was told that due to running on the changed route, the stoppages given at Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur and Patna of the above two special trains are withdrawn.

