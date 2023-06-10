Bihar ranks second in giving officers to the Indian Army, 33 cadets from Bihar passed out from IMA

Anurag Pradhan, Patna. On Saturday, 331 cadets became officers in the Indian Army after passing out from the Dehradun-based Indian Military Academy (IMA). Bihar is second in giving officers to the army. This includes 33 youths from Bihar. For the sixth time after the last five passing out parades, the number of cadets of Bihar has been at number two. UP has always been at number one. Five passing out parades have taken place from December 2020 to December 2022. Cadets of Haryana or Uttarakhand used to live on the second number, but after a long time, Bihar has been on the second number in giving officers to the army.

Most of the youth of UP in the passout parade

At the same time, the maximum number of 63 youths from UP are included in the passout parade this time too. Haryana 32, Maharashtra 26, Uttarakhand 25, Punjab 23, Himachal Pradesh 17, Rajasthan 19, Madhya Pradesh 19, Delhi 12, Karnataka 11, Jharkhand eight, Tamil Nadu eight, Jammu and Kashmir six , five from Chhattisgarh, five from Kerala, three from Telangana, three from West Bengal, two from Gujarat, two from Nepal origin (Indian Army), one each from Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Odisha and Puducherry- Contains one cadet. Not a single cadet from Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman Nicobar is included in the passing out parade.

Bihar at number two

According to the list released by IMA, Bihar with 33 cadets and UP with 63 cadets have been on top. In the third place, 32 cadets are from Haryana. IMA has said that a total of 373 cadets will pass out in the passing out parent. It includes 331 Indian and 42 foreign cadets from friendly nations.

States giving maximum officers in POP

December 2020: 50 from UP, 45 from Haryana, 32 from Bihar, 24 from Uttarakhand, 18 each from Maharashtra and Rajasthan

June 2021: 66 from UP, 38 from Haryana, 37 from Uttarakhand, 32 from Punjab and 29 from Bihar

December 2021: 45 in UP, 43 in Uttarakhand, 34 in Haryana, 23 in Rajasthan and 26 in Bihar

June 2022: 50 in UP, 33 in Uttarakhand, 28 in Bihar, 25 in Haryana, 22 in Maharashtra

December 2022: 51 from UP, 30 from Haryana, 29 from Uttarakhand, 22 from Bihar, 21 from Maharashtra, 21 from Punjab

