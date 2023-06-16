Bihar: Ratnesh Sada joined Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, took oath as minister in a program organized at Raj Bhavan

The cabinet of Nitish Kumar’s government was expanded in Bihar. JDU MLA Ratnesh Sada was included in the cabinet. On Friday, a swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan in Patna, in which the Governor administered the oath of office to JDU MLA Ratnesh Sada. During this, other leaders including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were present.

Once again there has been a political reshuffle in Bihar and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party Hum has left the Grand Alliance. Santosh Suman, son of Jitan Ram Manjhi, resigned from the post of minister recently. After which now JDU MLA Ratnesh Sada has been made a minister.

Ratnesh always belongs to the Mahadalit community. He is the MLA from Sonbarsa in Saharsa. Ratnesh Sada is also the president of JDU’s Mahadalit cell and his political journey has been very spectacular. Ratnesh Sada has won three times in a row. He has been winning elections since 2010. It is believed that he can be made SC-ST Welfare Minister in the Nitish government. Santosh Suman was on this post, whose resignation has been accepted.