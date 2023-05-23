Bihar: Ready to go to the wedding procession of the son, but death embraced him, there was chaos on the wedding day in Munger.

Munger: In Chiraiyabad village of Ratanpur panchayat of Bariapur police station area, the father’s bier got up even before the younger son’s procession could be taken out on Monday. 65-year-old Vijay Sharma, a resident of Chiraiyambad, died on Monday due to a heart attack. Whereas on Monday itself the procession of his younger son Rohit Kumar was going to Sheikhpura. On the other hand, after the death of Vijay Sharma, there was an atmosphere of happiness in the house where till some time ago, the marriage procession was taking place. There the echo of laughter turned into screams.

It was told that Vijay Sharma’s younger son Rohit was married to Rani Kumari, daughter of Garib Sharma, resident of Mahadev Nagar under Sheikhpura district on Monday. Mandap worship was done on Sunday with complete rituals. On Monday, before the wedding procession, suddenly Vijay Sharma felt chest pain and when he was brought to the Sadar Hospital for treatment by his relatives, the doctors declared him dead.

As soon as the news of the death was received, there was hue and cry among the family members. Relatives told that the deceased Vijay Sharma used to work as a carpenter. He has left behind a family of four sons and a daughter including wife Charo Devi. Although the remaining sons and daughters of Vijay Kumar were married. But even before seeing the procession of his younger son, his death broke the whole family. Whereas an atmosphere of mourning has been created in the entire village.