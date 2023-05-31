Bihar: Registration date for admission in engineering college released, know here all the things related to the application

Patna: Registration has been issued for admission in 38 engineering colleges of the state. For admission in session 2023-24, admission is to be done on 10,865 seats in 38 engineering colleges. Apart from this, admission will be done on 540 seats in two private colleges of Gaya and Vaishali and 30 seats in LNMU’s Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Women’s Institute of Technology, Darbhanga. That is, admission will be done on a total of 11,435 seats. BCECEB has released the date of registration for admission on Wednesday. The registration process will start from June 5. The last date for registration is 30 June. Fee can be deposited till 1st July. You can make corrections in the application form till July 2. The publication of the merit list will be released on July 4. The date of counseling process will be released later.

Admission to 11,435 seats will be based on JEE Main score only.

BCECEB’s Officer on Special Duty Anil Kumar Sinha said that admission to 11,435 seats in Bihar’s engineering colleges will be done on the basis of JEE Main score only. JEE Main January and April session score card will be valid. Who will have more marks, according to that they can register for admission in engineering colleges of Bihar. Sinha has said that admission in government engineering colleges of Bihar is being done continuously only on the score of JEE Main organized by NTA. Registration fee General, EWS, BC, EBC category students will have to pay Rs 1200 and SC, ST, DQ category students will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 600.

3774 seats reserved for girl students this time

In the new session 2023-24, 33% reservation will be given to girls in engineering colleges of Bihar. Reservation of 33% seats for girls in 38 government engineering colleges will increase the number of girls to 40%. In the session 2022-23, admission of girl students has been done on five to 10% seats in engineering colleges of Bihar. In the session 2023-24, admission will be done on a total of 11,435 seats, out of which about 3774 seats will be reserved for girls.

important dates

Registration from June 5 to 30

Fee Deposit: By July 1

Form correction: till July 2

Publication of merit list: On July 4

