Bihar Registration Rules 2023 notified, model deed can be used for registration without any external help

Patna. The Alcohol Prohibition Products and Registration Department has notified the Bihar Registration Rules 2023 approved by the cabinet. Now the registration of documents will be accepted only on the typed copy of the model deed approved by the department in the registration offices of the state. Department’s Secretary cum Registration Commissioner Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said on Monday that documents can be registered by the party without any external cooperation through the Model Deed. From April 1, 2023 to May 20, 2023, the registration offices have registered more than 1.82 lakh documents through model deed. For the convenience of the general public, the format of 25 types of model deed is available on the departmental website.

Recovery of 853.82 crore revenue in 50 days

The departmental secretary said that in the first 50 days of 2023-24, the registration offices have earned a revenue of Rs 853.82 crore. This is 13.55 per cent of the annual revenue target of Rs 6,300 crore. Last year, a revenue of about Rs 800 crore was received during this period. Gunjiyal informed that necessary software is in the process regarding Aadhaar verification of property buyer and seller in the registration offices. It will take some time now.

Will take information about missing drone from DM-SP

When asked about the missing drone in Chhapra, Product Secretary Gunjiyal said that detailed information will be taken in this regard from the DM and SP of Saran district through video conferencing on Tuesday. Until the full investigation is done, it is difficult to say. He told that better results are coming out of Aadhaar verification of alcoholics caught in excise stations. With the help of this, it is possible to identify the people caught drinking alcohol for the second time. So far 3466 such people have been identified, out of which 466 have been sentenced to one year.

