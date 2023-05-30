Bihar: Relief to the owners of seized vehicles in the liquor case, they will be able to get the vehicle released by paying only this much money.

In the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, relief has been given to vehicle owners by amending the Prohibition, Excise Rules 2021 and 2022. Dr. S. Siddhartha, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Department, said that according to the new provision, if liquor is found in any vehicle, the owner of the vehicle will be fined 10 percent of the minimum insured value and a maximum of five lakh rupees. Earlier, such vehicles are released only after paying 50 percent of their value. Now the District Magistrate will take away the vehicles after paying the fine as per the new provision after liquor is caught in the vehicles.

Approval for formation of SPV of Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor

Apart from this, the cabinet approved changes in the shareholders’ agreement and state support agreement in the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the establishment of Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMC) under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) project in the financial year 2023-24. Is. The Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor is based on the back bone of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. This project will pass through seven states Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Its length will be 1839 km.

Approval of MAU on construction of new civil enclave of Darbhanga and Purnia airport

In the cabinet meeting, approval has been given to enter into an MoU between the Airport Authority of India and the state government for the construction of new civil enclaves at Darbhanga Military Airport and Purnia Airport. Under this, now both the airports will be included in the master plan of Darbhanga and Purnia. Along with this, the state government will provide encroachment free land to the authority for the construction of new enclave. Along with this, four-lane connectivity will be given to the airport. Along with this, the state government will also make arrangements for electricity and water.

Appointment will be made on 1456 posts of Jail Clerk and Prohibition Constable in Bihar, Cabinet approves

appointment of teachers on contract

Along with this, the cabinet has also approved the decision to appoint retired graduate and postgraduate trained teachers from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalayas to the post of graduate teachers and postgraduate teachers in other backward class girls residential plus two high schools.

