Bihar: Restricted cough syrup worth Rs 56 lakh being sent from Lucknow to Patna seized, driver arrested....

A state in Eastern India: The excise team has seized cough syrup worth 56 lakhs from a truck at Balthari checkpost of UP-Bihar under Kuchayakot police station area of ​​Gopalganj district. It was being taken from Lucknow to Patna. During the action, the team arrested the truck driver. Product Superintendent Rakesh Kumar told that the team of the drug department has been called for investigation. At the same time, the arrested driver, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, son of Rampal Yadav, a resident of Kakeri, Lucknow, is being interrogated.

caught by scanner machine

The Product Superintendent told that the cough syrup was being smuggled in the truck, which had crossed the checkpost. Hand scanner machine was checked as soon as the truck reached near the checkpost. During the investigation, the cap of the bottle was seen, after which when the goods loaded on the truck were opened, codeine-containing banned cough syrup was found. Immediately the truck was seized and the driver was arrested.

Bihar: The groom absconded after the garland in Bhagalpur, Barati became hostage, know the whole matter…

used for intoxication

Product superintendent told that codeine cough syrup is banned in Bihar. Both the sale and production of cough syrup are banned. In such a situation, cough syrup being taken from Lucknow to Patna in such quantity is a matter of concern. Cough syrup containing codeine is also used for intoxication, so the product team is alert about the smuggling of such cough syrup and action is being taken after strict investigation. Let us tell you that since the prohibition of liquor in Bihar, there has been an increase in the smuggling of different narcotics and narcotics. Intoxicating cough syrup is also one of these drugs.

Cough syrup has already been recovered

This is not the first case of recovery of cough syrup at Balthari checkpost in UP-Bihar. Usually every month codeine cough syrup is caught here by truck. Despite this there was no reduction in the smuggling of cough syrup.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5ECWi0Wkak) t)patna news