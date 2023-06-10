Bihar: Retired soldier who came to settle land dispute in Madhepura was beaten to death, sister told the whole story

In Madhepura, Bihar, in Ward-10 of Padwa Navtol Panchayat of Murliganj, a case of beating to death of retired soldier Ambikanand Yadav, who had come to settle a dispute at his sister’s in-laws house, has come to the fore. On Saturday morning, 48-year-old retired soldier Ambikanand Yadav, who was injured, was brought to the Community Health Center, Murliganj, where after first aid he was referred to the Medical College for better treatment. Where the injured died at six in the evening.

local people called the police

Parva went to Navtol police station Murliganj on Friday night to settle the land dispute with his sister Lalita Devi. Same deceased’s sister Lalita Devi told that due to domestic dispute already on the in-laws side, there were talks of frequent fights. To solve this, my brother Padwa came to Navtol last night. Sister Lalita Devi told that some people of the house started fighting with my brother. Due to which the brother’s condition became worrisome. The local people informed 112 about this. Police reached the spot and took the injured to Murliganj police station. He died on the way while taking him to JNKT Medical College. He was brought to JNKT Medical College around 6 o’clock, where doctors declared him dead.

Bihar: Tractor tire burst in Purnia, children going to coaching 50 feet away from the road hit the rim, two died

assault by spraying in the eyes

In relation to the incident, people told that ward member Manoj Kumar, a resident of Padwa Navtol Ward 10, told that late on Friday night he along with the whole family were sleeping on the verandah and door of their respective houses. Late in the night at around one o’clock suddenly some unknown criminals attacked his entire family with sticks, dabia, iron rod with the intention of killing him. Told that he had a can of spray in his hand, which was spraying in the eyes along with the attack. Due to which even seeing anything had stopped. His mother and five brothers were seriously injured in this sudden attack. Police Station President Rajkishore Mandal told that the application is being taken. Action will be taken after investigation. Some people who assaulted have been detained for questioning.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IZ-1bGRPwc)