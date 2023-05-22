Bihar: Revenue employee of Dumariya suspended, District Land Acquisition Officer, Guraru CO and Clerk will also take action

DM Dr. Thiagarajan suspended Ramvinay Mochi, the then revenue employee of Guraru (currently posted in Dumariya zone) for making a wrong report related to land acquisition for the construction work of Amas-Darbhanga Expressway (Bharatmala 119D project). Is. Along with this, the DM has sought clarification from the District Land Acquisition Officer and the concerned clerk while clarifying his attitude in this matter. DM has ordered Tikari’s Land Reform Deputy Collector to register an FIR against revenue employee Ramvinay Mochi. DM’s decision has created a stir among the zonal employees of the district.

The matter came to the DM in Janata Darbar

Mrityunjay Kumar, who came to the DM’s public court a few days ago, had complained that during the construction of the Aams-Darbhanga Expressway road, the land of his three brothers, including Rajkishore Singh, Jitendra Singh and Mrityunjay Kumar, was acquired. Jamabandi was established in the names of Rajkishore Singh and Jitendra Singh on behalf of the then revenue employee of Circle Office Guraru. But, the Jamabandi of the third brother Mrityunjay Kumar was not established. The DM constituted an investigation team on this matter and got it investigated in detail.

During the investigation, Land Reforms Deputy Collector Tikari has also made his investigation report available to the DM. After seeing the complete investigation report, the DM directed the Land Reforms Deputy Collector Tikari to form a complaint against the revenue employee in the light of gross irregularities in the work against the then revenue employee Guraru-current posting Dumariya Circle Ram Vinay Mochi. Along with this, instructions have also been given to suspend (suspension) while registering an FIR without delay.

Order to set up Form A against the CO of Guraru

The DM directed to constitute a complaint against the CO of Guraru as well. The CO of Guraru, without taking complete information regarding the land acquisition of the said complainant, had established Jamabandi of only two brothers. Along with all this, after the acquisition of the land, the District Land Acquisition Office, without examining it in detail, distributed the compensation amount to only two of the above three brothers namely Raj Kishore Singh and Jitendra Singh. The third brother Mrityunjay Kumar was not given. On this, the DM has directed to take departmental action by seeking clarification from the clerk handling the said file in the land acquisition office. Along with this, an explanation has also been sought from the then District Land Acquisition Officer.

