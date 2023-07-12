Bihar: Rise in rivers, disaster management department alerted about possible flood, know what order was given

Hundreds of villages in North Bihar are in danger due to the increase in the water level of the rivers in Bihar. Due to the rapid flow of the river, erosion has increased in many villages. Due to this the existence of villages is in danger. In view of the possible flood situation in the state, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Disaster Management Department, Pratyay Amrit ordered the departmental officers, NDRF, SDRF, all ADMs of disaster management from the districts to be ready to deal with every situation. The officers posted in the districts told the Additional Chief Secretary that there is complete preparation for the possible flood. Arrangements have been made in the flood affected areas from evacuating the flood victims to taking them to all the camps. Pratyay Amrit has said that awareness campaign should be conducted regularly among the people in the flood-affected areas even before the flood.

Advance team of NDRF left

One advance team each has been sent to Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Supaul for rescue work during floods. At the same time, SDRF teams deployed in the districts have been sent for flood relief work, so that there is no problem in evacuating the flood victims and providing relief to them. At the same time, earlier teams of NDRF and SDRF have been kept permanently in many districts of North Bihar. Those who have a medical kit including motor boat, life jacket.

Bihar Assembly: Uproar over demand for Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation, BJP slams chair on reporting table

Delivery facilities will be available at flood shelters

Emergency medical facilities will be available at flood shelters. Where women who suddenly come in labor pain will also be treated. At the same time, there will be pure water, separate toilets for men and women, cleanliness, light, vaccination of newborn, psychological counseling, check-up, mosquito nets, special food for children from six months to two years and other facilities. If any person needs emergency medical treatment at the flood shelter, arrangements will be made to refer that patient.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tL2FM8jBkw) news