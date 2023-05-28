Bihar: RJD leader shot dead in Khagaria, attack happened in 2021 as well, anger erupted among villagers

RJD leader Saket Singh Guddu, son of Pasraha Panchayat head Sushila Sampat, was shot dead by criminals in Khagaria, Bihar. A laborer has also been injured in the firing incident. The incident is of Saturday evening. It is said that Saket Singh had gone to inspect the Saraswati temple under construction near Guddu’s house on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, fearless criminals riddled Guddu with bullets. Saket Singh Guddu died on the spot. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Pasraha and Gogri police reached the spot. Local people said that the bike-riding criminals ambushed from the east and riddled RJD leader Guddu with bullets. The mother of deceased Guddu is the present head of Pasraha Panchayat.

A laborer also got shot

Station Officer Amlesh Kumar told that as soon as the information about the death was received, the matter is being investigated after reaching the spot. The dead body is being sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. It is said that a laborer engaged in the construction work of Saraswati temple was also shot near his cheek. The injured has been identified as Balmukund Singh, a resident of Pasraha. Injured Balmukund told that all the criminals started firing rapidly. They were also asked to run away. He also got shot while trying to escape. The local people admitted the injured to the referral hospital in Gogri for treatment. The doctor after first aid referred him for better treatment.

There was an attack in the year 2021 also, the associate teacher died

According to the information, RJD leader Saket Singh Guddu, son of Sushila Sampat, head of Pasraha Panchayat, and his associate teacher Nripendra Singh were also attacked by criminals on March 31, 2021. Guddu’s aide Nripendra Singh died on the spot in this attack. In the incident, Saket Singh Guddu was injured after being shot in the stomach. It is said that disabled teacher Nripendra Kumar Singh had saved his life by becoming the shield of his friend Saket Singh Guddu. Death itself was embraced.

says sp

SP Amitesh Kumar told that in Pasraha on Saturday evening, criminals shot dead the chief’s son. The dead body was sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.