Bihar Road Transport Corporation’s address will change after six decades, will shift to Transport Complex this month

The permanent address of Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC) is going to change soon. According to the information, the Transport Corporation will now be shifted to the Transport Complex located at Phulwarisharif this month itself. Instructions have been issued to the Transport Corporation in this regard from the Ministry of Transport. After getting instructions from the Ministry of Transport, now BSRTC employees and officers have started preparing for the shift. Efforts are being made to shift the headquarters of the Transport Corporation to the Transport Complex without disrupting the day-to-day work.

bsrtc headquarter will be shifted in end of june

At present, the headquarters of BSRTC is located in the historically famous Sultan Palace near R Block. In the year 1961, BSRTC started working here. Transport Corporation has 12 main branches here. At present, 120 officers and employees work here, in which BSRTC has employees working from the post of administrator to data entry operator. Although till 1990, more than 800 staff used to work in BSRTC located in Sultan Palace. Due to retirement of employees and non-recruitment of new employees, now its number has come down to 120 only. Here the staff of 12 branches including accounts, statistics, technical, establishment, storage branch of Transport Corporation work.

Work style will change after shifting

In fact, the Transport Department has built a transport complex at Phulwarisharif at a cost of 155 crores. It was inaugurated by state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last month. Here a separate block has been made for BSRTC. Other facilities including furniture, computer set, Wi-Fi are already working here. However, the computer set installed at the BSRTC headquarters at Sultan Palace will be taken to the transport complex from here.

