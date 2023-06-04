Bihar: Roads will be built in 8000 km by March 2024, Tejashwi instructed to issue ranking of officers

Addressing the 22nd general meeting and departmental review meeting of Bihar Rural Roads Development Agency on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav directed that every month the work of officers and engineers should be monitored and their ranking issued. Also, those who do better should be rewarded. A competitive environment will be created in the department if the names of 10 people who have performed well in the department come forward prominently. Also the work will be better. Along with this, the responsibility of the poor performers should also be fixed.

By March 2024, eight thousand km long road will be built

Department’s Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal said that out of one lakh 20 thousand km length of rural roads in the state, about one lakh 12 thousand km length of roads have been constructed. The target is to complete the construction by March 2024 in a length of about eight thousand km. Eight-ten years old roads have become dilapidated in about 17 thousand km length. There is a plan to improve it by 2024.

passed agenda

The agenda passed in the previous meeting of Bihar Rural Roads Development Agency was confirmed in the general body. Along with this, 25 agenda points passed in various executive committee meetings in the last year and a half were passed by voice vote. Along with this, accounts report, audit report etc. were also passed. Under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, State Plan and the new maintenance policy, the works of the last one year were reviewed. Presentation was given on road safety. Sanjay Kumar of State Technical Agency, NIT Patna and bridge design expert Satish Chandra discussed various aspects of bridge construction through presentation.

There will be 16 thousand new appointments in this department of Bihar, Tejashwi said- all problems will be solved

here you are

Special Secretary of the department cum BRRDA Secretary Sanjay Dubey, Chief Engineer Ashok Kumar Mishra, all chief engineers, superintending engineers of all work zones, nodal officers of all schemes, executive engineers of all work divisions and others were prominently present in the programme.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpd0qOjmI0E)