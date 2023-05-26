Bihar: Robinhood Army is making arrangements for the needy from education to food, 2 lakh volunteers help

Juhi Smita, Patna

There are many poor families in the city, who do not get food for both of them. In such a situation, the Robinhood Army present in the city is doing the work of distributing food among such needy people. This includes a group of youth studying, employed and senior citizens. People associated with this collect leftover food from restaurants and community events and distribute it among the poor and underprivileged. Presently the organization has a team of 2 lakh volunteers. Robinhood Army has registered its presence in more than 400 cities and in 12 countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia etc. Apart from this, Robinhood Academy has been set up to connect slum children with education, where along with teaching children, they are also enrolled in government schools.

Robinhood Army and Academy was started in the year 2017 in Patna.

Santosh, a member of Robinhood Army Patna, says that more than 1000 Robins are helping the needy in the city. Food is provided to them by more than 20 restaurants, including Bikaner Sweets (various outlets), Aasman, LBW, Lazeez Tandoori, Madhur Jalpan, Hotel Vista Palace, Punjabi Dhaba, Lakhu The Dhaba etc. He further states that volunteers educate children on behalf of Robinhood Academy at more than 6 places in the city. Children are taught at places like Kankarbagh, Rajendranagar, Gaighat, Digha, Phulwari, Bankipur etc. Basic education is given to children from 4 years old to 16 years old on Saturdays and Sundays. And the classes are held from 4 pm to 6 pm. At present, more than 250 volunteers are associated with the Academy. Apart from this, till now, admission of more than 35 children has been done in government schools by the academy.

Mark the place by roaming around daily

Santosh further explains that his team initially goes to various slums to provide food. On visiting continuously, the people and children there start recognizing. Then the volunteers explain to the parents to educate the children and then the classes begin. In the last five years, they are now known in every slum of the city and many children are fulfilling their dream of going to school along with studying here. If any volunteer wants to join it, they robinhoodarmy.com You can register at