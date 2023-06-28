Bihar: Salman hired on Shahrukh in Bakrid, see the time of group prayers at different places in Gaya....

Bakrid (Id-ul-Azha) will be celebrated on 29 June. Regarding this festival, there was a stir in the market from 10 am till late night on Wednesday. This time also on Bakrid, in most of the Muslim majority areas including Dr. Wazir Ali Road, Nagmatia Road, Millat Colony, Karimganj, Nadarganj, Jama Masjid Road, roadside goat shops were open from Wednesday morning till late evening. People also bought goats from these shops according to their financial capacity. At these shops, customers were bidding for goats in the name of Shahrukh to Salman. Businessmen Mo Irfan and Mo Salim told that goats ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 78,000 have been brought by the businessmen for sale. According to the businessmen associated with this, this time a goat named Salman has been sold for 78 rupees and a goat named Shahrukh for 72 thousand rupees in Nagmatiya Road.

Bakrid is celebrated in memory of the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim.

There was a different initiative regarding Bakrid in the market of Gaya. Due to increasing crowd in the market for shopping, there was intermittent jam in the commercial areas including KP Road, Wari Road, Chatta Masjid Road, GB Road, Chowk from afternoon till late night. Due to the large crowd of people, the pedestrians had to struggle to move forward. At the same time, in other areas including Karimganj, there was activity from late afternoon till late evening. Khadim of Karbala Dr. Syed Shah Shabbir Alam Qadri told that a clear description of Bakrid is found in the Quran. He told that Eid-ul-Zuha i.e. Bakrid is celebrated in memory of the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim. Dr. Qadri told that the festival of Bakrid also recognizes Haj, the fifth principle of Islam. On the day of Bakrid, Muslims sacrifice any animal like goat, sheep, camel. The meat of the sacrifice is divided into three parts. One for himself, second for relatives and third for the poor.

Congregational prayer timings at different locations (in the morning)

Gandhi Maidan – 7:00 pm.

Jama Masjid – 8:30 am.

Karbala Idgah – 10:00 am.

Chatta Masjid – 6:15 pm.

Chhoti Masjid (Markaz), Ghasiyar Tola – 5:45 pm.

Gali Wali Masjid, Wazir Ali Road – 5:30 pm.

Pachhatta Masjid, Ramna – 5:30 pm.

Pir Mansoor Mosque – 6:30 pm.

Masjid Umm-ul-Qura, Road no. Two, White House, Gaya – 5:45 pm.

Khanqah Chistiya Mun Amiya Masjid, Ramsagar – 8:30 pm.

Old Masjid Karimganj – 6:30 pm, 7:15 pm.

Zaib-un-Nisa Masjid, Karimganj – 6:45 pm.

Al-Manar Masjid, Shibli Colony – 6:30 pm.

New Karimganj Masjid, Road Number Five – 6:30 pm.

Madrasa Anwar-ul-Uloom, Maroofganj – 6:15 pm.

Badi Masjid, Maroofganj – 6:30 pm.

Raza Masjid, New Nagmatia Colony – 6:30 pm.

Nagmatia Colony Mosque – 6:30 pm.

Juma Masjid, Gewal Bigha – 6:00 pm.

Maulana Masjid, Gewal Bigha – 6:30 pm.

Ain-ul-Hoda Masjid, Gewal Bigha – 6:30 p.m.

Madrasa Madina-tul-Uloom, Police Line, Gewal Bigha – 5:45 pm.

Nadraganj Dargah Idgah Ground – 5:45 pm.

Road Wali Masjid, Nadraganj – 6:15 pm.

Shahmir Takiya Mosque – 7:00 p.m.

Bakhshubigha Masjid – 7:30 pm.

Vaitarani Masjid – 7:45 pm.

Ghughritand Mosque – 7:30 pm.

Bichli Shahi Masjid, Nadraganj – 6:30 pm.

Shahi Masjid, on the bridge, Nadraganj – 6:45 pm.

Koyribari Mosque – 6:00 pm.

Jameela Masjid, Aliganj Road No. Four- 6:00 p.m.

Masjid-e-Umar, Aliganj Road No. 15 – 6:45 p.m.

Bilal Masjid, Shatabdi School Road, Aliganj – 6:15 pm.

Ahmed Raza Masjid, Faiz Colony, Katari – 6:30 pm.

Noorani Masjid, Kashta – 6:30 pm.

Shanti Bagh Colony Masjid, near Sudha Dairy – 6:30 pm.

Durgabari Masjid – 6:45 pm.

Madrasa Kasmiya, Durgabari – 5:45 pm.

Bania Pokhar Maidan Idgah – 6:15 pm.

Salafia Masjid, Bania Pokhar – 7:00 pm.

Tutbadi Masjid – 6:00 pm.

Panhar Masjid, Panchayati Akhara – 6:15 pm.

Murarpur Masjid – 7:00 pm.

Shia Masjid – 10:00 am.

Shahabu Masjid, Topi Wali Gali, Chowk – 6:00 pm.

Khanqah Kadaria, Jora Masjid, Manpur – 6:30 pm.

Added Masjid Idgah, Manpur – 6:00 pm.

Jama Masjid, Pehani Idgah, Manpur – 6:15 pm.

Idgah Ground, Abagila – 5:30 pm.

