Bihar: Samrat Chaudhary compares Rahul Gandhi with bin Laden in Araria, taunts his desire to become prime minister

Bihar BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary reached Araria on Friday. He addressed the workers at Terapanth Bhawan. During this, Samrat Chaudhary made scathing attacks on the Grand Alliance. During his address, he also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi. Speaking in this sequence, the state president compared Rahul Gandhi with terrorist Osama bin Laden. He also made sharp statements about Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Tight taunt on Rahul Gandhi

During his address in Araria, Samrat Chaudhary said that “Now the Chief Minister says that he has to become the Prime Minister. Hey brother, Narendra Modi has already made you the Chief Minister, now who will make you the Prime Minister? Just tell me this. Samrat Chowdhary said that on one side there is Rahul Gandhi, nowadays Rahul Gandhi is growing his beard like Osama bin Laden and thinking of becoming Prime Minister like Modi ji. Hey, when the beard is completely ripe, then there will be no solution for you, till now we consider Rahul Gandhi as a child of 50 years in politics.

Bihar: Samrat Chaudhary’s big statement in Araria, if the government is formed, not a single Bangladeshi will be left in Seemanchal

Told to selectively evict Bangladeshis as well

Addressing the BJP workers on Friday, in a program organized at Terapanth Bhavan, Samrat Chaudhary spoke about selectively evacuating the Bangladeshis who were spreading in Seemanchal. The state president also spoke on Prime Minister’s nine-year unmatched program, in which he talked about taking the work done by the Prime Minister to the people through BJP workers. The state president gave indications of strict action keeping his point of view on issues like cow slaughter, love jihad.

Spoke about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Samrat Chowdhary said that in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, Narendra Modi again at the center for the third time, and in 2025, the majority government of the BJP is sure to be formed in Bihar. If the BJP government is formed in Bihar, then one university and one medical college will be opened in each block. Today, on the lines of everyone’s support, everyone’s development, everyone’s efforts and everyone’s faith, rising above caste, community and religion, rapid development is taking place, India will soon become a developed nation.

(Araria to Araria Mrigendra Mani Singh)

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan