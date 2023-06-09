Bihar: Samrat Chaudhary’s trouble increased, defamation case filed again in Munger on statement of mutton, rice and liquor

Difficulties are increasing on the statement of BJP state president of Bihar about mutton, rice and liquor. After the alleged statement by JDU National President cum MP Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh that alcohol was served with mutton-rice in the banquet given at the Polo ground, the process of libel on BJP State President Samrat Chowdhary is going on. Now JDU District President Nachiketa Mandal has filed a case against him in Munger Court. Its complaint letter number is 632C/2023. After this case, once again the political temperature has risen in Munger.

Nachiketa Mandal told that a banquet was organized for the workers of the grand alliance in Munger by the JDU national president cum Munger MP at the polo ground. On May 15, BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary had given a statement about serving liquor with mutton-rice at the banquet. Due to this a legal notice was sent to him on 17th May, the reply to the legal notice was received on 25th May. But Samrat Chaudhary was unable to provide any evidence in his reply. It is clear from the reply to his legal notice that whatever statement he had given was well thought out and JDU and top leadership tried to tarnish the image of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which is a criminal act. After this, he has filed a complaint against BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary in the court.

Advocate Rajkishore told the court in this case that after not providing evidence on behalf of Samrat Chaudhary and not even apologizing, as per the instructions of the party, JDU District President Nachiketa Mandal has filed a defamation case against Samrat Chaudhary in the CGM court. Party’s regional in-charge Mukesh Vidyarti, district spokesperson Vimalendu Rai were present on the occasion.

