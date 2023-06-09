Bihar: Sand mafia attacked the team of mining department in Nawada, six police personnel including inspector badly injured

The courage of sand mafia is increasing in Bihar. Now they are not even missing from attacking the police. On Friday, the team of the mining department, which went on a raid to stop illegal sand mining, was attacked by sand mafia with bricks and stones. Due to this, six policemen including the mining inspector were injured. At the same time, the vehicle of the mining department has been damaged. About dozens of tractors were illegally lifting sand near Madhuban village of Nardiganj police station area. On its information, the mining department team reached the spot and wanted to seize the sand lifting tractor and bring it to the police station. Meanwhile, the sand mafia along with dozens of anti-social elements attacked the mining team with sticks, bricks and stones and ran away with several tractors. The attack was so severe that five armed police forces including mining inspector Apoorva Singh and Rukaiya Khatoon were badly injured. SAP jawan Rajeev Kumar has been injured in this. He has been referred to Patna for treatment.

Police arrested four accused including six tractors

Sand mafia damaged the Scorpio and Bolero vehicles of the District Mining Department. In this attack, the people of Madhuban and Kunjha villages together attacked. The incident is of late Thursday evening. Information of senior police and administrative officers was given by the mining department. On information, Nardiganj police station and Mufassil police station, along with the police line, raided the hideout of the sand mafia while controlling the matter by sending a large number of police forces. In the strict action of the police, three accused including six tractors and one liner’s bike loaded with illegal sand have been arrested.

FIR lodged against the accused

The arrested accused include Chandan Kumar, son of Mithilesh Yadav, resident of Madhuban village of Nardiganj police station area, Ranjit Kumar, son of Awadhesh Chaudhary of Kunjha village and Nitish Kumar, son of Rampravesh Chauhan of Kunjha village. The arrested was involved in the alleged assault. On the application of Mining Inspector Apoorva Singh, the police has swung into action by registering an FIR. A separate FIR has been registered against six illegal sand-laden tractors and the owner for transporting mining under the Illegal Mining Act.