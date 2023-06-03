Bihar: Schools will open in every division on the lines of Simultala residential school, committee constituted for post creation

Bihar News: The general body meeting of Simultala Education Society was organized at Madan Mohan Jha Auditorium on Friday under the chairmanship of Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar. In this, a proposal was passed to establish a residential school in each division of the state on the lines of Simultala residential school. In the second phase, in-principle consent was also given to the proposal to open such schools in all the districts of the state. A five-member committee has been constituted for creation of posts in these schools.

Identification of place for establishment of schools by June 20

Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar instructed that a suitable place for the establishment of schools should be identified by June 20. A five-member committee was formed for this. With the help of Bihar Education Project Council and AN Sinha Institute, this committee will select the site for establishment of residential schools in these divisions. In the year 2024, enrollment in the sixth grade in the schools established in these divisions is likely to start in April. The Education Minister instructed that the posts should be filled on the basis of selection of teachers and on the basis of deputation from lecturers working in DIET etc.

JEE Advanced exam tomorrow in Bihar, know these important rules before reaching the center

Constitution of a committee to review post creation

Regular appointments should be made through BPSC. A five-member committee was constituted to review the creation of posts. It was asked to publish advertisements for the selection of teachers with minimum educational qualification prescribed by NCTE. In the selection of teachers also, it was decided to make preliminary examination objective, main examination objective and selection on the basis of group discussion, demo class and interview. It was also agreed to change the nomination process, in which the preliminary examination will be conducted in objective form and the main examination will be conducted in objective form. Apart from Additional Chief Secretary Education Department Deepak Kumar Singh, Secretary Baijnath Yadav, District Magistrate of Kaimur and Commissioner of Munger Division were also present in the meeting.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flekieZK7ls)