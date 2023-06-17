Bihar: Scorching heat continues to wreak havoc, girl child dies of heat stroke in Bhojpur

Bihar News: The outbreak of severe heat continues in Bihar. The heat has broken the record of 11 years here. The number of patients in the hospital has increased continuously. Meanwhile, in Bhojpur district, a girl child lost her life due to heat stroke. The mercury has been staying between 42 degrees to 44 degrees here for about a week. An alert has also been issued by the Meteorological Department regarding the heat. Along with the elderly, the news of children’s health deteriorating continuously is coming to the fore.

girl child died during treatment

A girl child has died of heat stroke in Chotki Sanadiya village of Mufassil police station area of ​​Bhojpur. Earlier, the girl’s health suddenly deteriorated here. After this, he was admitted to the emergency ward of Sadar Hospital for treatment. Here he died during treatment. The girl died due to heat stroke. At the same time, the condition of its other sister is bad. After the incident, there has been uproar among the relatives of the deceased.

Heat breaks record of 11 years in Bihar

Furore among the relatives of the deceased

The deceased girl is Rakhi Kumari, 6-year-old daughter of Vicky Chowdhary, a resident of Chitki Sanadiya village of Mufassil police station area. Sonali Kumari, the elder sister of the deceased, is undergoing treatment. Both the girls had complaints of dehydration. At present, the condition of Sonali Kumari remains stable. Please tell that there has been chaos in the relatives of the deceased. The mother of the dead girl is in bad condition by crying. The havoc of the scorching heat is continuously coming to the fore in the state. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert. Along with this, people have been advised to at least get out of the house.

