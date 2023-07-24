Bihar: Scorpio overturned uncontrolled in Gaya, 3 people including child and woman died, driver’s condition critical

A horrific road accident has taken place in Gaya where three people have been reported dead after a vehicle overturned. The incident took place near Har Singra of Mahakar police station area of ​​the district where three people died in a road accident. While the condition of the vehicle is critical. He has been admitted to the hospital.

As per information, a Scorpio lost control and overturned. With the help of the local people, the people trapped inside the car were taken out in a hurry. But by then the three people trapped inside had died. A 10-year-old child and a woman were also included in the dead. At the same time, the driver of the vehicle was badly injured in this incident and he was sent to the hospital for treatment. Police reached the spot and started further action.

police car steering failed

Another incident of vehicle overturning took place in Gaya, which is in Neemchak Bathani police station area. Where ahead of Sahoari turn, the patrol vehicle of Bathani police station overturned uncontrollably. Due to which about half a dozen officers and soldiers were injured. All the injured were admitted to Magadh Medical Hospital after first aid. The injured policemen include Manoj Kumar Sinha, Shyam Kumar, Devendra Kumar Yadav, Ramesh Kumar and Madhav Kumar Singh, among others. According to the information, the patrol team of Bathani police station was returning to the police station in two vehicles on Saturday night after arresting an accused who was absconding from the east of Natesar village of the police station area. While returning, a vehicle (Tata Sumo Victa) which was provided by the police center to the police station on hire. she flipped out of control

Many policemen were injured after the car overturned

It is being told that such an incident took place due to the police vehicle being in a dilapidated condition. People said that if superior officers had given better vehicles for patrolling in the police station, such untoward incidents would not have happened. On the other hand, Police Station President Uday Kumar told that due to sudden failure of the steering, the car became uncontrolled and overturned in the pit on the side of the road. In which ASI Devendra Kumar Yadav, SI Ramesh Kumar, ASI Manoj Kumar Singh, driver and a constable were injured. As soon as the information was received, all the injured were admitted to the local primary health center by other officers of the police station and another vehicle running along with them. After first aid, he was sent to Magadh Medical College Hospital for better treatment.