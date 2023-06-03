Bihar: Scorpio rammed into a truck carrying wedding processions in Purnia, 5 dead, 9 injured

Bihar News: A horrific road accident took place in Purnia on Saturday, in which information about the death of 5 people has come to the fore. At the same time, 9 people have been injured, in which the condition of many people is said to be serious. A Scorpio coming at a high speed rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, due to which the Scorpio was blown up and 5 people died. The vehicle belonged to a procession and all the processions from Jokihat in Araria were going to Mansi in Khagaria. The accident happened on the bypass under Maranga police station of Purnia.

It is being told that a truck was parked on the side of the road on the bypass near Maranga police station. A Scorpio laden with wedding processions coming at a high speed hit the truck. The testicles of the car flew away. While 5 people sitting inside died. While 9 have been injured. A total of 14 people were aboard the Scorpio.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, the local police reached the spot. The injured were hurriedly admitted to Sadar Hospital. At the same time, the dead bodies were sent for postmortem. People told that the wheels of the car were blown away so much that many bodies were trapped inside. He was pulled out after a lot of struggle.