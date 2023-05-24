Bihar: SHO rapes UP woman hostage in Kishanganj, leaves with Rs 2 lakh

Kishanganj. The woman has accused Tehdagach Police Station President Neeraj Kumar Nirala and head representative of Dakpokhar Panchayat Manoj Yadav of raping her hostage. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, SP Dr. Enamul Haq Menganu ordered to register a case against the station head. After the order, on the application of the victim woman, a case was registered against the police station chief and the chief’s representative in Tehdagachh police station. Both the accused are said to be absconding. The matter pertains to Tehdagach police station of Kishanganj.

left after taking 2 lakh rupees

The woman had reached the police station in search of her husband, but police station chief Neeraj Kumar Nirala kept her hostage at his residence for a week and raped her. There is also an allegation against the police station chief that he left the woman from the police station after taking two lakh rupees.

The woman had given the application a week ago

The victim had given an application to SP Dr. Enamul Haque Menganu a week ago. The matter was investigated by a DSP rank officer. After this, a case was registered against the then Tehdagach Police Station President Neeraj Kumar Nirala and the head representative on other charges including rape, extortion. The SP has also constituted a SIT under the leadership of Thakurganj Circle Inspector Arun Kumar to investigate the matter.

what is the matter

The victim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, reached Tehgach police station chief Neeraj Kumar Nirala with a complaint a month ago to find out her husband’s house. Tedhagach police station called Manoj Yadav, the head of Dakpokhar Panchayat. Both asked the woman to stay at the police station. After this, the police station chief kept the woman hostage for eight days. The station head physically assaulted the woman. Meanwhile, the woman’s husband was called to the police station and with the connivance of the chief, he was released after taking two lakh rupees from the woman. After this, the victim woman was taken on a train and sent back to her home in Uttar Pradesh. After a few days, the woman came back to her husband in Tedagachh. When the woman told the tragedy of the incident to her in-laws, the in-laws of the woman were also surprised.

what is sp

SP Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Menganu told that the accused police station chief Neeraj Kumar Nirala has been suspended. A team has been formed regarding the arrest. Both the police station chief and the head representative are absconding. Soon both will be arrested. Speedy trial will be conducted in the case.

