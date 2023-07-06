Bihar: Siwan’s youth killed in Sudan, shot dead by army jawan

A state in Eastern India: A boy from Kothua Sarangpur village of Siwan’s Daronda police station area was murdered in Sudan. It is said that the soldiers of the Sudanese army shot dead Arvind Kumar Sah, son of 25-year-old Bacha Sah of Kothua village. The youth had gone to Sudan in connection with the job. On March 28, Arvind went to his maternal uncle’s brother-in-law’s Sudan on a tourist visa. On February 4, he had caught a flight from Delhi to Omdurman in Sudan. Arvind started the work of distributing medicines in a hospital in Omdurman and had also extended the visa validity of six months.

shot in the shoulder and neck

He lived with five of his friends in Omdurman, Sudan. It is said that on July 2, at 10 am, the soldiers of the Sudanese army arrived and, showing their weapons, made them lie down on their backs and asked about their knowledge of the Arabic language. Arvind told about not knowing Arabic language. That’s why the soldier of Sudan’s army opened fire on Arvind. Arvind was shot on the shoulder and one in the throat. After which he died. The soldiers of the Sudanese army asked him and other comrades about knowing the Arabic language. Only then a Sudanese citizen reached there and saved the other five companions by talking something in Arabic.

Arvind’s body was buried there

His maternal uncle’s brother-in-law and four other Bangladeshi citizens lived with Arvind. After the incident, his companions took him to the hospital, where the hospital was also closed. By then Arvind had died. His companions buried Arvind’s body there. After the incident, maternal uncle’s brother-in-law informed the family members by sending a WhatsApp message. After this, there was uproar among the family members.

Arvind was married in 2022

Arvind was married to Kiran on 10 June 2022. There is also a three-month-old daughter from both of them. When Kiran was pregnant, Arvind had left home to earn. Arvind’s father is blind since birth. His mother is also helpless and he has a younger brother. Arvind was the only earning member in the house. With the help of which the whole family was fed.

District administration is investigating the matter

CO Dinanath Kumar Information is being collected at the local level. It is being investigated that how many people had left for Sudan from here and what was their visa validity. However, the district administration is also aware of this. The district administration is also probing the matter.

