Bihar: Six human traffickers arrested for trapping women on the pretext of making videos on YouTube

Buxar. While taking action, Itadhi police station has exposed a human trafficking gang. The police have arrested six accused of human trafficking. All the arrested accused have been sent to jail. At the same time, the girl has been recovered from their clutches and handed over to her relatives.

had given the bluff of making a youtube video

It is being told that a girl from a village under Itadhi police station area was trapped by the gang in the name of making a comedy video on YouTube. After this, a person forcibly married her and started taking her with him, then the girl started making noise. After this, the girl’s mother informed the police about the matter. After this, the police formed a team and seized a Bolero bearing Rajasthan number near Pakdi village, from which the girl has been recovered.

Four accused are residents of Rajasthan

When the police interrogated five people of the gang in custody, they told that a person from Sikraul had sold the girl after taking money. On the spot of the accused, the police raided and arrested another member of the gang. Four of the arrested accused are from Rajasthan, one from Sikraul police station area and one from Ballia district of UP.

Bihar: Pretended to win lucky draw in shopping, then cheated two girl students preparing for NEET for Rs 1.79 lakh

Raids are being conducted to arrest other members

In relation to the incident, SP Manish Kumar told that on the trail of the arrested accused, raids are being conducted regarding the arrest of other members. It is being told that this gang used to sell the girls in other states by luring them.