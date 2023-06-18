Bihar: Smoke started coming out from near the wheel of the train in Bhagalpur, Intercity stopped due to brake binding

Suddenly smoke started coming out from the Malda-Kiul Intercity train in Bhagalpur. The incident is of Sultanganj railway station where in a coach of the train, strong smoke started coming out from near the wheels. The gateman gave this information to the railway personnel. After which the team of railway personnel along with RPF reached the spot and with the help of fire extinguisher the smoke was extinguished. The vehicle stopped for about 18 minutes. It was told from the railway side that there was no fire in the train, but smoke came out from the brake binding.

train standing at sultanganj railway station

Strong smoke started coming out near the wheel in bogie number 193427 of Malda Kiul Intercity Express train standing at Sultanganj railway station. Seeing this, the passengers standing on the platform of the station and the passengers traveling in the train got scared. He suspected that the train might be catching fire. In a hurry, this information was given to the railway personnel. After which railway personnel along with RPF reached the spot.

smoke was contained

Personnel who arrived with fire extinguishers immediately controlled the smoke with gas. After which the passengers heaved a sigh of relief. SS Prem Kumar Badal, deputy of Malda Rail Division, told that when the gateman informed about this, the railway personnel immediately reached there. It was clarified that this was not an incident of fire or an incident due to heat. It was brake binding which happens many times due to the brake shoe sticking in the middle of the flywheel. He was fixed.

The train stood still for about 18 minutes

The Deputy Station Superintendent said that there was no panic among the passengers. The smoke was brought under control immediately. The train stood still for about 18 minutes. The train was dispatched after the situation became normal.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan