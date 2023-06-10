Bihar: Smugglers made 8 feet deep cellar to hide liquor in Lichigachi, police seized 105 cartons of liquor

A state in Eastern India: In Muzaffarpur’s Chhint Bhagwatipur, Ahiyapur, in Lichigachi, the businessmen had dug an eight feet long and wide pit in the ground to hide the consignment of liquor. Then, a basement was made by placing a ply box in it. For the last one month, the mafia was supplying liquor in different parts of the city by hiding it in this basement. This disclosure happened after 105 cartons of foreign liquor were seized from the basement. The product department team has seriously investigated the matter. It has come to know that in the past also he had stocked twice in this basement. But for the third time when the excise department team raided on Friday morning, he lost his senses.

105 Cartoon foreign liquor was hidden

105 cartons of foreign liquor were kept hidden from the cellar made by digging an eight feet pit. In this case, on the statement of Inspector Abhinav Kumar, an FIR was registered against five liquor businessmen Ravi Kumar, Dinesh Sah, Ranjit Sahni, Dina Sahni and Shankar in the product station located at Chhata Chowk on Saturday. The excise department team is conducting raids to arrest him.

Muzaffarpur weather update: People are troubled by the scorching sun, there is a possibility of getting relief from this day

Foreign liquor is 907 liters

According to the information, the Excise Department team had received information that liquor has been stocked by making a pit under the ground at Lichigachi located in Chhint Bhagwatipur of Ahiyapur. The basement was eight feet wide and eight feet deep. Based on the information, a team led by Inspector Kumar Abhinav and Inspector Soni Mahiwal reached the spot. There was Litchi Gachi on the bank of the river. Couldn’t find out there. The soil in the middle of the valley was not hard. Seeing this, the team got suspicious and the soil was removed. A ply was kept inside the soil. When the ply was removed, 105 cartons of liquor were recovered from inside. This is 907 liters of foreign liquor. The seized liquor was of expensive brand. Product Inspector Pinky Kumari told that the businessmen who got the consignment of liquor have been identified.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7nXIPgcuH4)