Bihar: Special Vigilance raids at several locations of Mohania SDM, major action in disproportionate assets case

Bihar Raid: Mohania sdm Special Vigilance Unit at many locations ofSpecial Vigilance Unit) is being raided by the team. In the case of disproportionate assets and corruption, raids are being conducted at the locations of SDM Satyendra Prasad. It is being told that around eight o’clock in the morning a 10-member vigilance team reached from Patna. After this the raid was started. Apart from Mohania, the team is also raiding SDM bases in Patna and Bettiah. According to media reports, SDM Satyendra Prasad has a flat in Jayaprakash Nagar, Patna. Raids are also being done there by the team.

Special judge issued search warrant

It is being told that a case has been registered against SDM Satyendra Prasad by the Special Vigilance Unit in connection with disproportionate assets. He is accused of misusing his position and has acquired property worth more than 84 lakh 25 thousand. In the investigation of the registered case, the allegations against the SDM have been found to be correct. After this, a search warrant has been issued against SDM Satyendra Prasad by Special Judge Vigilance Patna. After this, raids are being conducted by Vigilance.

Huge reserves of gold in Bihar’s Banka! Excavation up to 320 feet, 30 box stones sent to lab, know what is the truth

FIR was registered on 31 May

A case of disproportionate assets has been registered against SDM Satyendra Prasad. Along with this, complaints are being received against him continuously. An FIR has also been registered regarding this in Patna on 31st May. What has the officer got from the residence and the place. Information about this is likely to be given by Vigilance by this evening.

Preparations for Nitish Kumar’s opposition unity meeting started, now Sanjay Raut gave a big statement about Thackeray and Pawar satyendra prasad raid