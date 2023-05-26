Bihar: State Secretary of JDU Sanjay Chauhan arrested after drinking alcohol in Gopalganj, KK Pathak had started nodal raid campaign

Bihar News: These days the police in Gopalganj is intensifying the crackdown in the liquor case. A campaign is being run against the sale and smuggling of liquor. The Product Police team is conducting a special raid campaign in the district. During this, more than a dozen liquor smugglers and four dozen liquor drinkers were arrested on Thursday. These include a former JDU district president who is currently being described as the state level leader of the party.

Campaign launched on the instructions of KK Pathak

On the instructions of KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of Prohibition Department, “nodal raid” campaign is being conducted in Gopalganj across the district. Four dozen drunkards were caught by the police on Thursday. A JDU state secretary was also included in these. When the Excise Department took action near Ekdanga Timuhani of Mariganj, JDU leader Sanjay Chauhan was found drunk. After which Sanjay Chauhan was brought to Mirganj police station and after medical examination, was handcuffed and presented in Gopalganj court.

Banka: Auction of seized car in liquor case, after two years now High Court has ordered to return the vehicle

JDU state secretary Sanjay Chauhan arrested

Please inform that Ekdanga Timuhani of Meiganj of Gopalganj is the border area of ​​UP and Bihar. Because of which many people of Bihar go to UP for drinking and return back. On Wednesday, 14 liquor smugglers and 48 liquor drinkers were arrested in this campaign of the Excise Police. People coming from UP after drinking alcohol were tested with breath analyzer machine. Those who were found drunk in the investigation were arrested.

Raids in UP-Bihar border areas

More than 10 teams raided simultaneously from Balthari checkpost of UP-Bihar to Diyara area of ​​Gandak river. At the same time, a large quantity of indigenous and foreign liquor has been recovered. The product police registered an FIR against all those arrested under the prohibition law and sent them to jail.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan