Bihar: Stone pelting on police returning after taking a person into custody in Banka, 8 people including ASI and Chowkidar injured

Bihar News: There was a clash between the police and the villagers in Banka. During this, stone pelting started on the police, in which a total of 8 people including two policemen were injured. The case pertains to Rajoun police station area where the police had reached to take action on the incident of assault. After a fight between the two parties, the police reached the spot. The police was coming to the police station after taking one of the accused into custody, during which the furious villagers attacked the police.

Clash between villagers and police

Police was attacked on Sunday in Khirjan village of Rajaun police station area of ​​Banka. Eight other villagers including the ASI, the watchman were injured in the clash between the villagers and the police on Sunday. According to the information, Ramsevak Yadav, a resident of Khirjan, had taken two lakh rupees from Rajkumar Swabhimani of the village as a loan.

Dispute over loan money

Angad Kumar, Kunal Yadav, Chhotu Yadav and Rakesh Kumar along with Rajkumar went to his house on Sunday to ask for the loan money. In this sequence, there was an argument between Ramsevak Yadav and the people of the other side. And there was a fight. Many people from both the sides got injured in this. After this, someone informed the police about the fight.

stone pelting on police

After getting information about the fight between the two parties, the police of Rajoun police station reached the spot and took Ramsevak Yadav into custody. The police started bringing Ramsevak Yadav to the police station. In this sequence, the villagers started pelting stones at the police. In this, ASI Umesh Sinha along with watchman Bajrangi Paswan were injured.

The police station chief said..

Later all the injured have been admitted to Community Health Center Rajoun for treatment, where treatment is going on. In this regard, Station Officer Manoj Kumar Singh has told that the police had reached the spot on the information of a fight between the two parties. During the rescue, the villagers pelted stones at the police. Two policemen are also injured in this. All the injured are being treated at the Community Health Center. Police is investigating all the cases.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan